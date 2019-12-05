Minister orders for setting up of anesthesia dept in all DHQ

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered for establishing an anesthesia department in every DHQ hospital for providing maximum relief to patients.

While presiding over a meeting at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, she also ordered for deputing medical officers, three anesthetics and three technologists in every anesthesia department.

She ordered Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman to conduct walk-in-interviews of anesthetic technologists on daily basis.

Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Technical Advisor Dr Akhtar Rasheed and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The minister also reviewed details regarding availability and performance of all doctors, specialists and paramedical staff of DHQ hospitals of Punjab.

She ordered for deputing doctors according to the number of beds. She directed the provincial secretary health to personally monitor the performance of doctors of DHQ hospitals.

She also reviewed master plan for eradication of hepatitis in Nankana.

The secretary briefed the minister about the facts and figures of hepatitis patients in district Nankana.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the Institute of Public Health would emerge as the best place for providing training to doctors. She said that the administrative affairs were being reviewed.