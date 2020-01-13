Minister orders on-time completion of health sector projects

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday to expedite pace of work on the ongoing projects and meet deadlines.

She issued directives during a meeting at the Committee Room of the P&SHD to review the new as well as revamping projects of the existing facilities.

Dr Yasmin said that the government was spending Rs 8 billion on upgradation of primary and secondary level facilities, adding that the improvement at primary and secondary level would streamline service delivery and reduce burden at tertiary care facilities.

The minister directed the P&SHD Project Management Unit (PMU) to shortlist 15 BHUs for immediate improvement. The PMU was already working on the revamping project of THQ and DHQ hospitals in Punjab. In the first phase, work on 40 hospitals was in final stages while the remaining 85 hospitals were being equipped with infrastructure, HR and technical facilities in Phase-II.

The developments schemes that came under review included upgradation of THQ Taunsa, addition of Gynae services at DHQ Bhakkar and Shorkot, establishment of Trauma Center in Gujranawala, upgradation of RHC into a THQ level Trauma Centre in Faisalabad, addition of Trauma Center in Nowshehra Virkan, provision of Dialysis facilities at THQ Muridke, upgradation of RHC Mianwali to a THQ, upgradation of RHC Bhaarti into THQ, addition of new facilities at Sakhi Sarwar THQ, new dispensary at Zinda Peer, upgradation of Chakwal BHU to an RHC, upgradation of BHU Shadan and Yehowa in DG Khan, resumption of services at District Council Dispensary in Samanundari, addition of services at THQ Kunjah and revamping and improvement of services at other BHUs and RHcs in Punjab.

P&SHD Secretary Capt (Retd) Usman Younis, Additional Secretary (Development) Omer Farooq and senior officials from the department were present in the meeting.

