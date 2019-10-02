Minister paid surprise visit to Allied Hospital

Punjab Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Wednesday paid surprise visit to a dengue isolation ward at the Allied Hospital and inquired after patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Wednesday paid surprise visit to a dengue isolation ward at the Allied Hospital and inquired after patients.

Additional Commissioner (General) Mian Aftab Ahmed, Medical Superintendent Dr Khurram Altaf, Additional MS Dr Akram Cheema and others were accompanied.

The minister expressed satisfaction over treatment being provided to patients at isolation ward and said that anti-dengue measures were being monitored strictly across the province.