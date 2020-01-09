UrduPoint.com
Minister Promises Construction Of Institute Of Blood Diseases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:49 PM

Minister promises construction of Institute of Blood Diseases

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced construction of a state-of-the-art Punjab Institute of Blood Diseases (PIBD) and Bone-Marrow Transplantation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced construction of a state-of-the-art Punjab Institute of Blood Diseases (PIBD) and Bone-Marrow Transplantation.

She made the announcement at a meeting of Specialized Healthcare & Medical education here on Thursday. Provincial Secretary Health Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Special Secretary Salwat Saeed, Special Secretary Nadir Chatha, Director NIBD from Karachi, expert on bone-marrow transplantation Prof Dr Tahir Shamsi were also present.

Matters related to PC-I and other affairs of the PIBD and Bone-Marrow Transplantation were reviewed during the meeting.

Prof Shamsi gave valuable suggestions to the meeting.

Dr Yasmin said that the new facility would have 200 beds. Modern treatment facilities of transplantation, diagnosis of blood diseases,treatment and prevention of thalassemia and genetic diseases, haemophilia and treatment of ITP would be provided at the institute.

She said that the NIBD Karachi would cooperate in establishment and functioning of the new institute, adding that training would be provided to the staff and experts of the institute on modern lines.

