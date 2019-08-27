Minister reviews activities of anti-dengue campaign

A meeting was held under the chair of Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Civil Secretariat for reviewing the activities of anti-dengue campaign, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting was held under the chair of Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Civil Secretariat for reviewing the activities of anti-dengue campaign, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Auqaf Saeedul Hassan Jaferi, Chief Secretary Punjab Naseem Khokhar, Additional Chief Secretary Cap. (R) Ejaz Ahmed, Provincial Secretaries Zahid Akhter Zaman and Cap. (R) Usman and DC Lahore Saleh Saeed including all commissioners and DCs attended the meeting through video link.

Departments including Labour and Human Resource, Fisheries, PITB, LWMC, Higher Education, Cooperative, Weather, WASA, LDA, Railway, Punjab Health Care Commission, food, Police, Inhaar, Environment, Special Branch, Institute of Public Health, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education and concerned officers also attended the meeting.

Provincial Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhter Zaman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Saqib Zafar, DC Rawalpindi and the representatives of other departments were briefed on anti-dengue campaign.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that increase in dengue cases in Rawalpindi was a matter of great concern.

She said that purpose behind imposing medical emergency in Rawalpindi was to control dengue cases.

Complete controlling of dengue larvae was only possible through complete monitoring of affected areas, she added.

The minister said all concerned departments would have to work jointly for overcoming the dengue disease. All public sector hospitals had been directed to increase the number of beds for the dengue patients.

She said that months of September and October were very sensitive regarding controlling dengue. She further said that district administrations should report every case of dengue to the Health department with complete responsibility.

Citizens should keep the houses, offices and work places clean, she added.

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar reprimanded DC Rawalpindi on showing negligence in anti-dengue campaign.

He said that strict action would be taken against concerned Commissioner and DC for showing negligence in anti-dengue campaign.

He said that 100 percent implementation should be ensured by evolving a comprehensive action plan for controlling the disease of dengue completely.

A focal person should be appointed in Primary & Secondary Healthcare for informing all the officers regarding anti-dengue campaign.

At the end, Fateha was offered for the departed soul of Late Prof. Dr.

Faisal Masood.