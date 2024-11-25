Minister Reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery Programme
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday chaired a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department regarding the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday chaired a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department regarding the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program.
The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan, Professor Farqad Alamgir, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Muhammad Waseem and Additional Secretary Dr Waheed. Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razaq and representatives of Punjab Information Technology board participated through video link. Major General (retd) Dr Azhar Mahmood Kiani also attended the meeting through video link.
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviewed the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program in detail during the meeting. PITB gave a briefing in this regard.
Khawaja Salman Rafique said that Alhamdulillah, since the launch, 800 innocent children have undergone successful surgeries under the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme. The scope of the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme is being expanded. Under this programme, the waiting list for surgeries of innocent children has clearly reduced, he said and added that before this programme, parents of innocent children were waiting for months according to the waiting list for surgeries, and under the programme, the capacity of children’s hospitals in Punjab is also being increased. The minister said continuous monitoring of the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program is going on through an online live dashboard, adding that the Punjab government has made the entire system of the Children’s Heart Surgery Programme very transparent.
The meeting also approved medical equipment for 6 government children’s hospitals for the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program.
Recent Stories
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26
Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion
Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest
Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam preparation to start from Hyderab ..
Belarusian minister explores handcrafted rickshaw
Construction work on roads ongoing in various areas of Karachi : Mayor Karachi
More Stories From Health
-
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dialysis patients2 days ago
-
FC organizes 22 free medical camps in areas of Balochistan5 days ago
-
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card6 days ago
-
Scabies transmitted person to person through close skin contact: Skin specialist7 days ago
-
Pakistan has 30 mln diabetics: NMU VC11 days ago
-
IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur12 days ago
-
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox20 days ago
-
DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals25 days ago
-
97th free eye camp concludes25 days ago
-
Awareness seminar on breast cancer held for rural women26 days ago
-
3 Day free eye camp organized in Ziarat1 month ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team1 month ago