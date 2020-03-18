Minister reviews isolation wards in hospitals

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid during a visit to Mayo Hospital reviewed medical facilities being provided in the coronavirus isolation ward at the hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid during a visit to Mayo Hospital reviewed medical facilities being provided in the coronavirus isolation ward at the hospital.

On this occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that inspection visits were being conducted in hospitals in order to review arrangements in coronavirus isolation wards.

All departments were on the same page in the war against coronavirus, she said and added that on the direction of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar medical facilities were being reviewed at coronavirus isolation wards.

Patients admitted in coronavirus isolation wards were being properly looked after and taken care.

Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed her satisfaction over arrangements being provided at the Mayo Hospital coronavirus isolation ward.