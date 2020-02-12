Minister reviews measures to control Coronavirus

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed the status of surveillance measures to control Coronavirus during a meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed the status of surveillance measures to control Coronavirus during a meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat, here on Wednesday.

The meeting was called on directives from Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. Punjab Energy Minister Dr. Akhar Malik, DG Public Relations Punjab Dr. Aslam Dogar, Advisor to Chief Minister on Health Hanif Khan Pitafi, Additional Secretary Social Sector Chief Minister office Rafaqat Ali, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jehangir, Additional Secretary (Technical) Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Dr.

Salman Shahid, representatives of the World Health Organization and officials of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

The Health Minister reviewed the progress and arrangements with regards to Coronavirus.

DG Health Dr. Haroon Jehangir and other officials gave a briefing on the special surveillance measures taken for the control of Coronavirus.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the doctors were alert on all airports of Punjab. "We have started a special campaign to create awareness about Coronavirus.

This meeting is being held on daily basis on directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.