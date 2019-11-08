UrduPoint.com
Minister Reviews Measures Under Prime Minister's Health Initiative

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:47 PM

Minister reviews measures under Prime Minister's health initiative

Privincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting held at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department reviewed the pace of ongoing health schemes and measures taken under Prime Minister's health initiative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Privincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting held at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department reviewed the pace of ongoing health schemes and measures taken under Prime Minister's health initiative.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, Special Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, CEO PHFMC Irfan Memon, technical advisor Dr Akhtar Rasheed, Prof Dr Javed Ch. and other officers.

Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman briefed the minister regarding ongoing developmental projects which included upgradation and rehabilitation of district headquarters hospitals central and rural health centres.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that machines of government hospitals of various districts should immediately make operational and report should be submitted to her.

She said that construction of additional blocks for the upgradation of THQ hospital Murree was utmost necessary. She said that after upgradation of modern healthcare facilities would be made available to the patients of THQ hospital Murree.

Similarly,DHQ Hospital Narowal is being upgraded by increasing the number of beds. Trauma center in Muridke will provide healthcare facilities to thousands of patients.

She said that construction work of THQ Malsi should immediately be completed. She said that officers should personally visit different districts to monitor the ongoing development projects.

