Minister stresses importance of regular check-ups for women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasised the importance of regular medical check-ups for women over the age of 40 to combat the rising rate of breast cancer in Pakistan.

At an awareness seminar, held at the University of Home Economics here on Thursday, Dr Akram highlighted the global significance of World Breastfeeding Week and stressed the need to educate young girls about breast cancer prevention to ensure their long-term health. He revealed a concerning statistic, stating that 9 out of every 100 women in Pakistan are currently battling breast cancer.

The seminar, organised in reference to the World Breastfeeding Week, received commendation from Dr. Javed Akram, who acknowledged the university's efforts in raising awareness.

The seminar also saw the participation of key figures in healthcare and academia, including DG Health Services Dr. Ilyas Gondal, Vice Chancellor of the University of Home Economics Dr. Faleha Zahra Kazmi, and Registrar Shujaat Munif, along with numerous teachers and students. The event underscored the critical role of awareness and regular screenings in the fight against breast cancer in Pakistan.