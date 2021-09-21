UrduPoint.com

Minister Takes Notice Of Malfunctioning Ultrasound Machine In THQ Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 03:48 PM

Health Minister on Tuesday took notice of malfunction of ultrasound machine in THQ hospital after receiving complaints from female patients particularly

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Health Minister on Tuesday took notice of malfunction of ultrasound machine in THQ hospital after receiving complaints from female patients particularly.

According to MS hospital Dr Zia Anjum, ultrasound machine of the hospital in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed had been malfunctioning for the last one and a half years due to which patients and especially female patients were facing difficulties.

Patients namely Mirza Shahbaz, Khadija Bibi, Shabana Bibi, Shahnaz Khatun, Razia Mai and several others who came at gynecology ward of the hospital, said that they were not aware of the malfunction of the ultrasound machine, thus have to return back the hospital without treatment.

They said expensive tests have to be done at private clinics. Without ultrasound machine, women's diseases, especially maternity, couldn't be diagnosed, operated or treated, he said.

Following this, Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid had asked to take immediate notice of the situation and provide a new ultrasound machine in the hospital.

Dr. Mehr Muhammad Iqbal, CEO, Health said in this regard, purchase of new ultrasound machine was in progress and soon a new machine would be provided to Hospital as they had received direction from the health ministry.

