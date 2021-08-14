UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges Citizens To Become Responsible Citizen, Get Vaccinated On This Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:08 PM

Minister urges citizens to become responsible citizen, get vaccinated on this Independence Day

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Saturday urged the citizens to prove themselves as responsible citizen on this Independence Day, get vaccinated and take precautionary measures to save Pakistan from the spread of this deadly pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Saturday urged the citizens to prove themselves as responsible citizen on this Independence Day, get vaccinated and take precautionary measures to save Pakistan from the spread of this deadly pandemic.

In his message on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, the federal minister said that "We have to rise above differences and sectarianism and work for the development of Pakistan as a united nation".

Ijaz Ahmad Shah also hoped to create a drug-free society for generations to come.

The federal minister congratulated all Pakistanis around the world, including Pakistan, on the occasion of Independence Day and said "breathing in the open air is a great blessing of Allah".

Remembering the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) on this important occasion, he said "We will continue to raise our voice for the rights of Kashmir through every opportunity and at every forum".

The minister hoped that soon our Kashmiri brothers will also be lucky to breathe in the open air.

"May Allah Almighty bless Pakistan long life", he prayed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu Independence May All From

Recent Stories

Cambodia logs 598 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deat ..

Cambodia logs 598 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 FC personnel martyred, two others injured in terro ..

FC personnel martyred, two others injured in terrorists’ attack in Loralai: IS ..

12 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Independence Day with unflinchin ..

Nation celebrates Independence Day with unflinching resolve to reinvigorate Quai ..

2 minutes ago
 Flag hoisting ceremony in LHC

Flag hoisting ceremony in LHC

3 minutes ago
 PMSA rescues merchant vessel in distress

PMSA rescues merchant vessel in distress

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan celebrates 75the Independence Day, with t ..

Pakistan celebrates 75the Independence Day, with traditional zeal and fervor

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.