Minister visits DHQ Hospital DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday visited District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid checked duty roster, emergency section, wards, gynae services and medicine stock.

She directed the hospital staff to improve service delivery, expressing overall satisfaction.

She inquired from the patients about the quality of services at the hospital who expressed satisfaction.

The Minister directed to improve the overall indicators including immunization and mother and child services as well the overall quality of services.

CEO Health DG Khan, officials of the district administration and staff members were present on the occasion.