Minister visits DHQ Hospital DG Khan

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ghazi, according to a handout issued here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ghazi, according to a handout issued here.

She checked duty roster, emergency section, wards, gynae services and medicine stock.

She directed the hospital staff to improve service delivery and expressed satisfaction over general situation of the hospital.

She asked patients about the quality of services at the hospital. She directed the authorities concerned to improve overall indicators including immunisation and mother and child services at the hospital.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health DG Khan, officials of the district administration and staff members were present.