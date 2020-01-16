UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits DHQ Hospital DG Khan

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 06:53 PM

Minister visits DHQ Hospital DG Khan

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ghazi, according to a handout issued here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ghazi, according to a handout issued here.

She checked duty roster, emergency section, wards, gynae services and medicine stock.

She directed the hospital staff to improve service delivery and expressed satisfaction over general situation of the hospital.

She asked patients about the quality of services at the hospital. She directed the authorities concerned to improve overall indicators including immunisation and mother and child services at the hospital.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health DG Khan, officials of the district administration and staff members were present.

Related Topics

Punjab Ghazi Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Who is newly appointed DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar?

10 minutes ago

PM Khan takes notice of Vawda’s action of showin ..

27 minutes ago

Motorcyclist urges to use helmets for their own sa ..

53 seconds ago

800 colorectal disease related surgeries conducted ..

57 seconds ago

Market rates of Gold in twin cities 16 Jan 2020

58 seconds ago

Russian Prime Minister-Designate Mishustin Says Wi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.