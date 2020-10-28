Minsk Health Authorities Partially Suspend Regular Medical Services to Cope With COVID-19

Regular medical services have been partially suspended in the Belarusian capital to concentrate the workforce on tackling the coronavirus-related needs, Dmitry Cherednichenko, the deputy head of the Health Committee of Minsk City Executive Committee, said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Regular medical services have been partially suspended in the Belarusian capital to concentrate the workforce on tackling the coronavirus-related needs, Dmitry Cherednichenko, the deputy head of the Health Committee of Minsk City Executive Committee, said on Wednesday.

"Regular assistance to people with chronic heart disorders has been suspended in Minsk. Regular surgical and gastroenterological assistance has also been temporarily suspended," Cherednichenko said on his Telegram channel.

Regular services in traumatological, gynecological, ophthalmological and oncological medical assistance, as well as assistance to children, will continue being provided as normal, the official said, specifying that such services will only be available in hospitals "not summoned for tackling the coronavirus.

According to Cherednichenko, authorities in Minsk anticipated a second COVID-19 wave and have fully prepared to handle it.

"We purposefully did not dismantle the separating devices [in the hospitals after the first wave], and now all facilities are prepared to continue to work as specialized for COVID-19," the official said.

Minsk's capacity includes 2,068 beds, over 100 ventilators and personal protection equipment in an amount enough for at least one month, Cherednichenko said.

�As of Wednesday, the Belarusian health authorities confirmed 94,609 coronavirus cases, including 965 deaths.