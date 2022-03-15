UrduPoint.com

Mirpur-AJK Stands Atop Across Pakistan Successfully Securing Covid-19 Vaccination Target

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Mirpur-AJK stands atop across Pakistan successfully securing Covid-19 Vaccination target

Azad Jammu Kashmir's lake district of Mirpur stood atop across the country after the district successfully secured big crunch of the set target of the world-wide vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic so far

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) Azad Jammu Kashmir's lake district of Mirpur stood atop across the country after the district successfully secured big crunch of the set target of the world-wide vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic so far.

In an exclusive interview with APP, AJK Correspondent here on Tuesday, this was disclosed by the senior officer of the local State Health authorities and Focal Person for Covid-19 in Mirpur district Muhammad Riaz who added that the District successfully completed 90 percent of the vaccination to eliminate the pandemic by administering first dose to a total of 2 lakh, 83 thousand and 472 persons of over 12 years of age in the district.

He was accompanied by other officials of the State Health Office including Data Entry Manager Muhammad Ehsan and District Superintendent Vaccination Abdul Waheed who unveiled the details about the ongoing hectic and vibrant vaccination programme against the covid-19 across the district.

Riaz, the Assistant Director in the local District Health Officer continued that likewise the District achieved the set target of 03 lakh, 13 thousand and 596 persons over the age of over 12 years in the district administering full dose of the vaccination to a total of 02 lakh, 40 thousand and 646 persons with prime focus to make Mirpur district totally free of the COVID-19 pandemic by completing 77 percent of the vaccination against the set target to wipe out the pandemic across this district, he added.

"The vaccination drive against the pandemic is in full swing in the district to achieve the set target of administration of double dose � besides the booster dose through various set centers within the stipulated time frame', the officer.

Responding to series of questions District Focal Person for Covid-19 Muhamamd Riaz stated that round-the-clock emergency services to combat against the fast-spreading Covid-19 pandemic were launched in the special wards of the Mirpur Division Teaching Hospital after the sudden outburst of the pandemic two years ago in March 2020.

He revealed that a total of 63,262 patients were tested of the Covid-19 in the district since the outburst of the pandemic in the district. Of these persons a total of 5882 patients were tested positive.

He said that a total of 5691 patients were fully recovered in Mirpur Div. Teaching Hospital and other stipulated health facilities / centers in the district. Muhamamd Riaz revealed a total of 181 ill-fated persons lost their lives of the pandemic during the treatment process in the State health facilities in the district.

To a question, Riaz said that at present only 10 covid-19 patients were lying hospitalized in the State Health facilities in the district and assured to be recovered following the treatment entirely harmonious to the need of the modern.

It may be added that primarily credit goes to the AJK State Health Services department most particularly the sitting District Health officer Dr. Fida Hussain, then Medical Superintendent of the Mirpur Divisional Teaching hospital Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor and his seasoned team of medicos including Dr. Tariq Masood, Dr. Amjad Hussain, Dr. Jehangeer Anjum, Dr. Faisal Bashir, Dr. Waheed Iqbal, Dr. Saleem Ahmed and others beside the senior paramedic Khalid Shareef and Mrs. Gull Afreen who, through the best of their high professional skills and intellect successfully overcome the pandemic�which has almost been totally vanished from the district.

Related Topics

Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir March May 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolen ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolence reference in memory of inte ..

13 minutes ago
 Malik Talat Sohail formally started the cotton sow ..

Malik Talat Sohail formally started the cotton sowing in Punjab for Cotton seaso ..

17 minutes ago
 vivo’s V23 Series Is Breaking the Records with I ..

Vivo’s V23 Series Is Breaking the Records with Its Impressive Outlook and Came ..

23 minutes ago
 Indonesia reports 14,408 newly-confirmed COVID-19 ..

Indonesia reports 14,408 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 308 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs1350 to Rs129,200 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs1350 to Rs129,200 per tola

3 minutes ago
 KP cabinet approves Koh-e-Suleiman Conservancy

KP cabinet approves Koh-e-Suleiman Conservancy

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>