Mishandled flu vaccine injections double to 873

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The accumulated number of South Koreans reported to have been administered with potentially defective flu vaccines more than doubled to exceed 870, health officials has said

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The accumulated number of South Koreans reported to have been administered with potentially defective flu vaccines more than doubled to exceed 870, health officials has said.

On Sept. 21, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) halted its plan to offer free seasonal flu vaccines starting the following day, after some of about 5 million doses were found to have been partially exposed to temperatures outside the storage range.

As of Tuesday, an accumulated 873 people have been found to have been injected with the suspended vaccines, a sharp rise from Monday's 407, the agency said.

Of them, 178 were vaccinated on Sept.

22, while 605 and 90 received shots before and after the day, respectively, in violation of the agency's guidelines.

By area, 279, or roughly one-third, were reported in North Jeolla Province, followed by 126 in North Gyeongsang Province and 86 in Incheon, west of Seoul. There were 70 cases in Seoul.

Inactivated vaccines should be stored in refrigerators, and exposure to room temperatures could result in decreased vaccine potency and increased risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.

But the safety of those vaccines exposed to room temperatures has yet to be determined.

An ongoing study on the safety of the exposed vaccines is expected to wrap up early next week.