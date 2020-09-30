UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mishandled Flu Vaccine Injections Double To 873

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:23 PM

Mishandled flu vaccine injections double to 873

The accumulated number of South Koreans reported to have been administered with potentially defective flu vaccines more than doubled to exceed 870, health officials has said

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The accumulated number of South Koreans reported to have been administered with potentially defective flu vaccines more than doubled to exceed 870, health officials has said.

On Sept. 21, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) halted its plan to offer free seasonal flu vaccines starting the following day, after some of about 5 million doses were found to have been partially exposed to temperatures outside the storage range.

As of Tuesday, an accumulated 873 people have been found to have been injected with the suspended vaccines, a sharp rise from Monday's 407, the agency said.

Of them, 178 were vaccinated on Sept.

22, while 605 and 90 received shots before and after the day, respectively, in violation of the agency's guidelines.

By area, 279, or roughly one-third, were reported in North Jeolla Province, followed by 126 in North Gyeongsang Province and 86 in Incheon, west of Seoul. There were 70 cases in Seoul.

Inactivated vaccines should be stored in refrigerators, and exposure to room temperatures could result in decreased vaccine potency and increased risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.

But the safety of those vaccines exposed to room temperatures has yet to be determined.

An ongoing study on the safety of the exposed vaccines is expected to wrap up early next week.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

 

8 minutes ago

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

26 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

26 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

26 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

27 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.