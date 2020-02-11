Mismanagement, negligence playing havoc with lives of patients at PIMS

The Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has given the charge of manager emergency of the hospital to his blue eyed stenographer.It seems that ED PIMS , Dr Ansar Maqsood, who is basically a dental surgeon ,does not know the art of management as he turned the biggest hospital of the federal capital into a mess, where he is carrying out his new experiments on daily basis

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) The Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has given the charge of manager emergency of the hospital to his blue eyed stenographer.It seems that ED PIMS , Dr Ansar Maqsood, who is basically a dental surgeon ,does not know the art of management as he turned the biggest hospital of the Federal capital into a mess, where he is carrying out his new experiments on daily basis.The staff deputed at PIMS emergency is sitting their homes while their sons , nephews and close relatives are doing duties illegally on their places.The sources told this scribe that a sanitary worker, Riasat Masih is absent from duty for almost six months, whereas another boy named Shani is performing the duties instead of vanished employee in connivance with the manager new emergency and ward boy Tanvir Noshahi , whereas the name of Riasat Masih is regularly mentioned on the duty roster , but he is only getting pay while sitting idle at home.

Moreover every day after 12 at midnight the staff nurses also disappear from duty and some nursing students and unknown persons are doing duty instead of nurses on duty, which jeopardize the life of patients and any untoward incident can take place.There is not even a single security guard at night to deal with any emergency situation, whereas PIMS administration has recruited 25 security guards and same number of gardeners recently .

As a matter of fact, most of the newly appointed individuals are close relatives to officials already working in the hospital so they often do not perform their duties at night .Similarly a permanent dispenser Ghulam Rehman was hired for the pharmacy at new emergency for morning shift ,but he privately engaged another unqualified man on Rs 8000 per month to do his duty , who is giving incorrect medicines to most of the patient , due to which any mishap may occur at any time.