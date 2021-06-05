MMC Starts OPD, OT Services From Monday
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 01:26 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) has announced that all elective services of OPD and OT will be opened from June 7 (Monday).
The decision was taken due to decrease in numbers of COVID-19 patients in district Mardan, said a notification issued here on Saturday.