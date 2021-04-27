UrduPoint.com
MNA,DC Visit Corona Vaccination Centre In Naushehroferoze

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:47 PM

MNA,DC visit corona vaccination centre in Naushehroferoze

The Member National Assembly Syed Ibrar Ali Shah on Tuesday visited the Corona vaccination centre setup in civil Hospital

NAUSHEHO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Member National Assembly Syed Ibrar Ali Shah on Tuesday visited the Corona vaccination centre setup in civil Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Captain � Bilal Shahid Rao was also accompanied with him.

According to a handout MNA reviewed the vaccination process being carried out in the hospital and also gets vaccinated. Talking to the Media MNA Syed Ibrar Ali Shah said that Corona virus was very lethal disease which also infected him.

He appealed to people particularly 50 years old or above to administer Covid vaccine from corona vaccination centres established in all talukas of the district.

On the occasion DC Bilal Shahid Rao asked citizens to get their parents doses of corona vaccine in order to prevent them from getting the virus.

He further said that complete lockdown have been imposed on Saturday and Sunday to contain the spread of Coroa virus while marriage halls were also barred from arranging functions. He said that the third viral wave was very dangerous which can only be controlled by adopting precautionary measures.

