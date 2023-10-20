Open Menu

MNSUA Organizes Moot On World Iodine Deficiency Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 09:39 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A seminar was organized at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in connection with World Iodine Deficiency Day here on Friday.

Speakers shed light benefits of a healthy diet and problems caused by deficiency of Iodine.

MNSUA VC Dr. Asif Ali said that we should use food that contains iodine. If a person stays happy, many diseases can be avoided. Ihteshamul Haq Tariq, the provincial program manager of South Punjab, shed light on the causes of iodine deficiency in a technical lecture.

Deputy Director PFA Umar Hanif told the participants that the Authority has been working to ensure the availability of iodized salt to the public.

At the end of the seminar, Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq thanked all the participants and said that according to an estimate, 50 million people in Pakistan are suffering from iodine. Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz, Dr. Umbreen Naz, Dr. Afsha Shafi, Muhammad Usman and other faculty and students were present.

APP/mjk

