Mobile Health Units Against Coronavirus Set Up In Balochistan: DG Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:07 PM

Mobile health units against Coronavirus set up in Balochistan: DG health

Director General (DG) health Balochistan Dr Fahim Khan confirmed that they did not have a single patient so far, but all preparations have been done in advance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) health Balochistan Dr Fahim Khan confirmed that they did not have a single patient so far, but all preparations have been done in advance.

Health department has established mobile Health Units to serve those areas where health facilities are not currently available, he informed.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Fahim Khan said that special teams have been constituted for safety and precaution against coronavirus, while all district headquarters hospitals have been directed to stay more vigilant, he added.

Mobile medical teams will only deal with those patients who have symptoms indicative of the virus," he explained.

He said isolation wards in three hospitals were established which would be extended in other areas as well.

DG said ambulances, technical staff and trained specialist doctors were also provided to each rapid response team for monitoring the current situations.

He advised that it is citizen's collective responsibility to keep the environment clean and hygiene to avoid further complications.

