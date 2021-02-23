Mobile hospital free medical camp held in Orakzai district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A 12-day mobile hospital and free medical camp was held in tribal district Orakzai and provided free medical treatment facility to 7233 patients.

The camp was held under the direction of Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in different areas of Orakzai District including Ghuz Ghar, Sala, Daradar Mamzai, Toor Smat, Dran Sheikhan, Dana Khula /Ublan, Babarki Ziarat, Chapperi Feroz Khel, Khawaja Khazar, Utman Khel, Handara, Khawa Dara.

`A statement of the health directorate KPK said that Peshawar District Specialist Surgeon Doctor, Dental Specialist Doctor Male and Family Doctor checked the patients in the camp.

In this camp, Peshawar's specialist male, female doctors also took full part in serving the people. Every effort was made to provide medical check-ups to the people as well as free medicines to the patients.

The statement further said said that 1621 male patients, 2137 female and 3475 children were examined.

People from different areas expressed gratitude to Dr Muhammad Wisal Mahmood and DG Health Dr Niaz Muhammad for organizing the camp for poor patients of the area.

They assured the people that similar camps should also be set up in other areas in the future.