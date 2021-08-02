UrduPoint.com

Mobile Van COVID-19 Vaccination Center Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:12 PM

Mobile van COVID-19 vaccination center inaugurated

A mobile van equipped with necessary facilities and staffers for coronavirus vaccination (CVC) having capacity of around 1500 vaccinations per day was inaugurated on Monday by Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Murtaza Wahab, here

The mobile van vaccination center would visit different areas of Karachi to provide vaccination facility to the people.

The Mass Vaccination Center (MVC) at the Expo Centre Karachi is already extending services round-the-clock while after addition of 11 more CVCs with 24-hour operation facility, now a total 12 MVCs are available day-and-night to the people in Karachi.

Besides, the MVC at Expo, the people may also visit 11 MVCs set up at Dow Ojha Campus, Khaliq Dina Hall, JPMC, Lyari General hospital, Sindh Government Children's hospital in district Central, Sindh Government hospital Liquatabad, New Karachi Sindh Government hospital, Sindh Government Qatar hospital, Murad Memon Goth hospital, Korangi 5 hospital and Saudabad Sindh Government Hospital.

