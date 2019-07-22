Model Primary Health Care System on cards for ICT: Dr Zafar Mirza

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said that a model Primary Health Care system would be introduced in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as a pilot project within the next 18 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said that a model Primary Health Care system would be introduced in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as a pilot project within the next 18 months.

Addressing a Seminar titled "Health vision of the Government of Pakistan" here he said the first Primary Health Care unit would start working in area of Shah Allah Ditta, very soon. In basic health care system, the services of dentist would also be available. The model project would serve 2.2 million people of the ICT.

The local members of National Assembly from Islamabad have also been taken on board.

The data of patients of primary health centre patients would be linked with secondary and tertiary health care institutions for prompt cure in case of shifting.

The seminar was organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

He said the primary health care systems of country had already been put under the control of the ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Pakistan was spending lowest average $34 per person on primary health care system. The patients should be taken care in primary health units to control rush in hospitals. About 70 to 80 percent health budget was being spent on hospital and the trend is being reversed to primary care level.

Family planning has been integrated into health services, he said adding that the regulatory framework of health care was being strengthened. Tertiary level hospitals including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and teaching hospitals were being made autonomous for improvement of services.

Reforms were being issued in Ministry of National Health Services, Coordination and Regulations. Change would be visible within one year. Fundamental reforms were also being introduced in 37 attached departments of the ministry.

He stressed the need to regularize private sector. Disposable syringes would be totally eliminated from the country in next few months. Auto syringes would replace the disposable syringes.

He said the government would give Sehat, Sahulat cards to all disable persons from August 18. The labour going to Gulf countries would also be provided Sehat,Sehaluat Cards and families of erstwhile FATA and Tharparkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services and Regulations Dr Naushin Hamid said Pakistan had been over legislated country in health sector. 196 laws prevalent were pertaining to health. The need was to revamp the laws to meet modern day requirements and strengthen implementation status. The government was focusing to ensure implementation.