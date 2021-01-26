UrduPoint.com
Moderna Covid-19 Jabs Can Be Spaced Up To Six Weeks: WHO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:07 PM

Moderna Covid-19 jabs can be spaced up to six weeks: WHO

World Health Organization experts on Tuesday cautiously backed delaying second injections of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in some situations, and insisted international travellers should not be prioritised for Covid-19 jabs

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :World Health Organization experts on Tuesday cautiously backed delaying second injections of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in some situations, and insisted international travellers should not be prioritised for Covid-19 jabs.

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) said it was best to adhere to the tested interval of 28 days between doses of the Moderna vaccine, but that in "exceptional circumstances" the doses could be spaced as far as 42 days apart.

