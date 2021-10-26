Moderna says new data supports its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6-11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:American biotechnology company Moderna said Tuesday a study in children ages 6 to 11 found two doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine given 28 days apart produced a strong antibody response.

The Phase 2/3 study, called the KidCOVE study, gave participants two 50 mcg doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273, half the dose authorized for adults.

A total of 4,753 participants ages 6 to less than 12 years were enrolled in the study, which aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, reactogenicity and effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine in kids, according to the company.

The interim analysis showed a "robust neutralizing antibody response" after two doses given 28 days apart, according to Moderna.