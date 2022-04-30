UrduPoint.com

Moderna To Build COVID-19 Vaccine Facility In Canada

April 30, 2022

Moderna to build COVID-19 vaccine facility in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that COVID-19 vaccine developer Moderna will build a manufacturing facility in the country's Quebec to deliver up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses annually

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) --:Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that COVID-19 vaccine developer Moderna will build a manufacturing facility in the country's Quebec to deliver up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses annually.

Construction is set to start this year and the facility is expected to be operational in 2024 at the earliest, subject to planning and regulatory approvals, Trudeau said in a press release.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, the facility is expected to be able to produce vaccines for other respiratory diseases, such as influenza, pending the ongoing development by Moderna and approval by Health Canada, according to the news release.

"COVID-19 vaccines saved lives and got Canadians back to doing the things they love," Trudeau said.

