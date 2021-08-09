UrduPoint.com

Moderna To Cut COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery To South Korea In August By Half - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:42 PM

Moderna to Cut COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery to South Korea in August by Half - Reports

US pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna informed South Korea on Monday that it would supply the country with only half of the 8.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine scheduled for August, Yonhap news reported, citing the South Korean health authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) US pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna informed South Korea on Monday that it would supply the country with only half of the 8.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine scheduled for August, Yonhap news reported, citing the South Korean health authorities.

The delay came as South Korea plans to administer the first dose to 70% of its population of 52 million by September to achieve herd immunity by November.

"Despite the change in Moderna's supply plan, we think there will be no major problems in giving the first shot to 70 percent of the population by end-September and completing the inoculation by November," Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency First Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong was quoted as saying.

South Korea has a contract to buy 40 million doses from Moderna, with about 2.

4 million having arrived so far, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

This is not the first time Moderna has had to postpone vaccine deliveries to South Korea. Supplies that were supposed to arrive in late July have been postponed to August.

The government has announced that it would file a complaint against Moderna for the delay.

The country, which is grappling with the fourth wave of the pandemic, with daily virus cases topping 1,000 for more than a month, has seen its vaccination campaign stalled by shortages and shipment delays.

Since the country's campaign began on February 26, only 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated, with an estimated 40.8% having received the first dose.

Related Topics

Immunity Company Buy South Korea North Korea February July August September November From Government Million

Recent Stories

UK Imposing New Package of Sanctions on Belarus '1 ..

UK Imposing New Package of Sanctions on Belarus '1 Year on From Fraudulent Elect ..

1 minute ago
 Polish Police Detain Man Threatening to Blow Up Fe ..

Polish Police Detain Man Threatening to Blow Up Ferry From Sweden - Reports

1 minute ago
 Trucks are allowed to use Al Ain-Dubai Road off-pe ..

Trucks are allowed to use Al Ain-Dubai Road off-peak hours

13 minutes ago
 Bolivia Invests $17.4Mln in Exploratory Well Drill ..

Bolivia Invests $17.4Mln in Exploratory Well Drilling - President

1 minute ago
 Belarus Ready for International Investigation of R ..

Belarus Ready for International Investigation of Ryanair Incident - Lukashenko

1 minute ago
 Regional states to meet on South Sudan tensions

Regional states to meet on South Sudan tensions

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.