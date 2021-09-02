Moderna to recall COVID-19 doses in Japan over stainless steel contaminants

Moderna Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd said they are working with the Japanese government to recall three batches of COVID-19 vaccine after an investigation confirmed stainless steel contaminants in some vials, local media reported Thursday

The health ministry said Wednesday the foreign substances found in some vials of Moderna Inc.

's vaccine distributed in Japan were confirmed to be stainless steel, which seemed probably mixed during the manufacturing process.

The most possible reason for contamination was related to friction between two pieces of metal in the machinery that puts stoppers on the vials, Moderna said in the joint statement with Takeda, which distributes the Moderna vaccine in Japan.

Moderna performed the investigation in partnership with Takeda and Spanish manufacturer Rovi, which operates the plant where the contamination occurred.