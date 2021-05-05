UrduPoint.com
Moderna Vaccine Approved For Emergency Use In Philippines - Drug Administration

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:17 PM

Moderna Vaccine Approved for Emergency Use in Philippines - Drug Administration

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the Philippines approved the American-made COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna for use in emergency situations in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the Philippines approved the American-made COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna for use in emergency situations in the country.

"The known and potential benefits of the Moderna vaccine, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of said vaccine as of date," FDA General Director Eric Domingo said, as quoted by the Rappler.

This will be the seventh vaccine approved for emergency use in the Philippines.

"It only took us 10 days because they have complete documents," Domingo added.

The Philippines ordered 20 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Earlier, the country approved vaccines developed by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, China's Sinovac, Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, and India's Bharat Biotech.

