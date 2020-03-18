UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Issues Health Advisory On Corona Virus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:29 PM

MoHR issues health advisory on Corona Virus

Ministry of Human Rights here Wednesday issued a health advisory regarding Corona Virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights here Wednesday issued a health advisory regarding Corona Virus .

According to the advisory, all staff members have been asked to avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as contaminated hands transfer the virus to eyes, nose or mouth, the virus can enter into the body and make you affected.

It advised to adopt the practice of good respiratory hygiene with covering mouth and nose with bent elbow or tissue when cough or sneeze and then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

It added if anyone has a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, should seek medical attention and call in advance by following directions of local health authority.

It said all staff members should be vigilant and stay informed and follow advice given by your healthcare provider on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

It said if anyone begin to feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headache and slight runny nose, until recover avoiding contact with others and visits to medical facilities will allow these facilities to operate more effectively and help protect others from possible COVID-19 and other viruses.

It added if anyone develops fever, cough and difficulty in breathing should get medical advice promptly as this may be due to a respiratory infection or other serious condition.

The advisory said staff members should avoid touching door handle or lock and keep all doors open. It added attendance biometric machine will remain non-functional for the period of one month as part of preventive measures.

Related Topics

May All From

Recent Stories

Masood urges India to allow international health e ..

12 minutes ago

O and A level exams postponed amid fears of Corona ..

13 minutes ago

RTO foils smuggling bid of illegal cigarettes stic ..

1 minute ago

Two vehicle lifters arrested in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

2.290kg Hashish, 80 liter liquor seized, 13 arrest ..

1 minute ago

Russian Security Forces Say Found 10 Illegal Weapo ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.