MoHR Takes Multiple Initiatives For PWDs' Solace In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has provided indoor health care services worth Rs. 72,000 under Sehat Sahulat Progrmme from registered hospital as well as introducing number of other initiates for the welfare of the Person with Disabilities (PWDs) during 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has provided indoor health care services worth Rs. 72,000 under Sehat Sahulat Progrmme from registered hospital as well as introducing number of other initiates for the welfare of the Person with Disabilities (PWDs) during 2020.

The free of charge health facility was ensured through a highly transparent and computerized mechanism for those those who were unable to get medical treatment in their meager resources.

National Assembly of Pakistan has passed 'The ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Act 2020' during this time span, a MoHR official told APP.

The National Committee for Implementation of United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and other international commitments pertaining to disability has been constituted conducting.

The committee was also mandated to recommend policy, legal and administrative measures for protection of PWDs' rights in line with constitutional and international obligations, besides improving coordination mechanism among with the stakeholders at Federal and provincial level, he informed.

The committee also conducted capacity building workshops at provincial level.

Action Plan for Human Rights to further improve human rights situation in the country, prepared by Ministry of Human Rights was also being implemented.

He added steps for implementation of action plan to protect rights of marginalized groups including PWDs were also taken during this time frame.

