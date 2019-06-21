Momin Agha assumes charge new secretary SHME

Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHME) Momin Agha has assumed charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SHME) Momin Agha has assumed charge.

He served as a secretary Information and Culture, Higher Education and Commissioner Faisalabad along with other important portfolios.

Momin Agha had a meeting with officials after assuming charge.

Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, Special Mozaffar Sial, Additional Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries and others were also present.

Momin Agha reviewed the administrative issues, ongoing developmental projects and funds allocation in budget in the meeting.

He was briefed about challenges for the department.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Momin Agha said, on this occasion, "We are committed to facilitate patients in government hospitals with new passion and commitment." Surprise visits will be made to review performance of field officers and to ensure availability of the best medical facilities for patients in government hospitals.