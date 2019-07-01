UrduPoint.com
Momin Agha Meets Korean Delegation

Mon 01st July 2019 | 10:28 PM

Provincial Secretary for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Momin Agha on Monday met the Korean delegation and discussed matters regarding construction of children hospital in Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Momin Agha on Monday met the Korean delegation and discussed matters regarding construction of children hospital in Bahawalpur.

He was briefed about the feasibility and progress on the construction of children hospital in Bahawlpur.

The secretary appreciated the efforts role of Korean government for constructing state-of-the-art children hospital in southern Punjab.

He said that international standard healthcare facilities would be provided in the newly constructed children hospital.

