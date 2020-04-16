UrduPoint.com
Momina Hails Health Workers As Frontline Soldiers Fighting Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:13 PM

Momina hails health workers as frontline soldiers fighting against COVID-19

Health sector workers including doctors, paramedics and nursing staff were working like frontline warriors to help the COVID-19 patients in their fight for survival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Health sector workers including doctors, paramedics and nursing staff were working like frontline warriors to help the COVID-19 patients in their fight for survival.

Head of Sakafat Cultural Forum Dr. Momina Khayal said this Thursday while talking to APP.

She said that world over women were Primary care givers and health care workers. "Their role is pivotal for coronavirus patients as health workers,besides their gift of comfort and emotional support to their families ", she said.

She said that starting from the day one drill of staying home and managing hygiene at all levels ,its the women who worked extra hours each day to fight the health emergency.

Meanwhile, Devcom-Pakistan Director and development expert Munir Ahmed said, "It's great to see our female doctors and paramedics volunteer for the war against the invisible and contagious enemy that is hovering all around".

He also appreciated women journalists who were trying to contribute their part during the COVID-19 situation to keep the public updated.

"This emergency situation has re-emphasized on the crucially important role of women in the mainstream society", he remarked.

