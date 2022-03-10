UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 120 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 01:17 PM

Mongolia adds 120 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Mongolia reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 467,482, according to a release from its Ministry of Health on Thursday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Mongolia reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 467,482, according to a release from its Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Asian country has risen to 2,105 after one more related death was reported in the past day, the ministry said.

Currently, 1,154 COVID-19 patients, including 80 pregnant women and 296 children, are hospitalized across the country, while 4,290 asymptomatic or mild patients are receiving home-based care.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 1,027,253 people have received a third dose.

A total of 107,993 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

Related Topics

Mongolia Women From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Bilawal wants legal action against PM’s threat t ..

Bilawal wants legal action against PM’s threat to Zardari

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 327,549 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 327,549 new COVID-19 cases

15 seconds ago
 70 pct of eligible Lao people receive 1st dose of ..

70 pct of eligible Lao people receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

16 seconds ago
 Laos targets 1.55 bln USD in trade surplus in 2022 ..

Laos targets 1.55 bln USD in trade surplus in 2022

18 seconds ago
 Amateur, emerging talent lauded efforts of PNCA

Amateur, emerging talent lauded efforts of PNCA

20 seconds ago
 Covid-19 cases continue to decline across the coun ..

Covid-19 cases continue to decline across the country

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>