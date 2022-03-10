Mongolia adds 120 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Mongolia reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 467,482, according to a release from its Ministry of Health on Thursday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Mongolia reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 467,482, according to a release from its Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Asian country has risen to 2,105 after one more related death was reported in the past day, the ministry said.

Currently, 1,154 COVID-19 patients, including 80 pregnant women and 296 children, are hospitalized across the country, while 4,290 asymptomatic or mild patients are receiving home-based care.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 1,027,253 people have received a third dose.

A total of 107,993 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.