UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 1,230 New COVID-19 Infections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 01:03 PM

Mongolia adds 1,230 new COVID-19 infections

Mongolia recorded 1,230 new local COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 454,112, the health ministry said Thursday

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Mongolia recorded 1,230 new local COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 454,112, the health ministry said Thursday.

Of the latest confirmed cases, 628 were detected in rural areas, the ministry said, adding that daily COVID-19 infections have been increasing in rural areas in recent days due to celebrations of the traditional White Moon festival, or the Lunar New Year.

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,065.

Currently, a total of 5,800 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the country, while 21,606 asymptomatic or mild patients received home-based care.

So far, 66.7 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,011,300 people aged over 18 received a third dose.

In addition, over 86,600 Mongolians received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer from Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

Related Topics

Died Mongolia From Million

Recent Stories

Turkey Wants to Hold Meetings to Normalize Ties Wi ..

Turkey Wants to Hold Meetings to Normalize Ties With Armenia in Ankara, Yerevan- ..

2 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago
 Paris bans Canada-style protests on anti-Covid cur ..

Paris bans Canada-style protests on anti-Covid curbs: police

2 minutes ago
 K-3 nuclear power plant likely to achieve COD by M ..

K-3 nuclear power plant likely to achieve COD by March

4 minutes ago
 Huge fire in Kasur factory claims life of two

Huge fire in Kasur factory claims life of two

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine May Turn to ICJ Over Tehran Boeing Downing ..

Ukraine May Turn to ICJ Over Tehran Boeing Downing Case - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>