Mongolia adds 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Mongolia on Monday confirmed 1,348 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 326,738, according to the country's health ministry

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia on Monday confirmed 1,348 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 326,738, according to the country's health ministry.

The latest confirmed cases were local infections, and more than half of them were reported in the capital city of Ulan Bator, the country's hardest-hit area during the pandemic, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 14 more COVID-19 patients, all aged above 40, died in the past day, raising the national death count to 1,377, it said.

There are now a total of 75,344 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and most of them are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff.

The resurgence of COVID-19 is due to the Delta wave in the country, home to roughly 3.4 million people.

So far, 65.6 percent of the total population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 341,678 people have received the booster or third doses.

The health ministry has said that at least 50 percent of the population needs a booster.