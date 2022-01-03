Mongolia adds 138 new COVID-19 infections

UrduPoint.com

Published January 03, 2022

Mongolia reported 138 new COVID-19 infections, including 11 imported cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 391,116, the country's health ministry said on Monday

Most of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, the hardest hit by COVID-19 and home to over half of the country's population of 3.4 million.

Meanwhile, no more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the past day, and the country's COVID-19 death toll remains at 1,987, the ministry said.

So far, 66.5 percent of Mongolia's population have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 917,048 Mongolians aged over 18 having received a booster dose.

