Mongolia adds 1,566 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 cases have increased by 1,566 over the past 24 hours to 195,245, the country's health ministry said Monday.

The disease has claimed 902 lives in total after four more fatalities were reported in the past day, the ministry said in a statement.

It said that a total of 5,519 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were all local infections.

A total of 10,928 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalized across the country, 185 of them in critical condition, it added.

Mongolia launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to inoculate at least 60 percent of its 3.3-million population.

So far, 63.2 percent of the country's total population have been fully vaccinated.