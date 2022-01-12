UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 1,818 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Mongolia adds 1,818 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia reported 1,818 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest count since Nov. 5, 2021, bringing the national tally to 399,482, the country's health ministry said Wednesday

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Mongolia reported 1,818 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest count since Nov. 5, 2021, bringing the national tally to 399,482, the country's health ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said that two more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, taking the national total to 2,003.

The Asian country confirmed its first imported and local cases of the Omicron variant last week, which indicates the beginning of a fourth wave of the pandemic in the country, health authorities said, urging the public to follow all relevant health guidelines.

So far, 66.6 percent of the country's population has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 946,536 people aged over 18 have received a third dose.

Starting from Friday, a fourth dose has been administered on a voluntary basis.

Related Topics

Mongolia All From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,074 new cases, 13 deaths in las ..

Pakistan reports 2,074 new cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

14 minutes ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan expresses grief over loss of li ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan expresses grief over loss of lives in roof collapse

12 minutes ago
 Indonesia Rolls Out Booster Vaccination for Adults

Indonesia Rolls Out Booster Vaccination for Adults

12 minutes ago
 Over 4,000 Fijians in evacuation centers due to tr ..

Over 4,000 Fijians in evacuation centers due to tropical cyclone

12 minutes ago
 Transgenders call for implementation of their righ ..

Transgenders call for implementation of their right act

15 minutes ago
 Japan Cancels 160 Flights Over Snowstorm - Reports

Japan Cancels 160 Flights Over Snowstorm - Reports

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.