Mongolia Adds 188 New COVID-19 Cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 188 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 389,251, the country's health ministry reported on Friday.

Three of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local infections, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients over the age of 40 died in the past day, leaving the death toll at 1,980, it said.

Currently, 2,057 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized across the country, while 3,798 asymptomatic or mild patients are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry.

So far, 66.5 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 885,463 have received a booster.

