Mongolia Adds 2,209 New COVID-19 Cases

Mon 30th August 2021 | 03:44 PM

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases have increased by 2,209 to 211,080 over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Monday

The ministry said that a total of 4,373 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and 438 of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator.

So far, the viral disease has claimed 931 lives in the country after four more patients aged 41-80 have died in the past day.

More than 13,500 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalized across the country, while over 16,200 asymptomatic or mild cases are being treated at their homes, the ministry said.

Over 64 percent of the population have so far been fully vaccinated against the virus in the Asian country.

