Mongolia adds 240 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) /APP):Mongolia registered 240 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 388,544, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients aged over 60 died in the past day, taking the death toll to 1,974, it said.

Currently, there are 6,090 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

So far, around 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 862,179 people have had a booster.