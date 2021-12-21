UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 240 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:26 PM

Mongolia registered 240 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 388,544, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients aged over 60 died in the past day, taking the death toll to 1,974, it said.

Currently, there are 6,090 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

So far, around 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 862,179 people have had a booster.

