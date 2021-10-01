UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 2,519 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 More Deaths

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:12 PM

Mongolia adds 2,519 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 306,603 after 2,519 more local infections were registered over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Friday

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 306,603 after 2,519 more local infections were registered over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Friday.

Meanwhile, 18 more COVID-19 patients aged over 20 died in the past day, bringing the national tally to 1,222, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, there are now more than 86,000 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and most of them are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff, according to the ministry.

So far, 65.5 percent of the total population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 has continued due to the Delta wave, and more than 2,000 infections and nearly 20 deaths have been reported daily in the country with a population of around 3.4 million.

The health authorities have urged the public to strictly follow all health protocols.

Related Topics

Shortage Died All Million

Recent Stories

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neig ..

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neighboring states: Shaukat Tarin

15 minutes ago
 Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be comp ..

Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be completed by Oct 30: Minister

33 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 case ..

Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 cases, 10 local infections

34 seconds ago
 'Grotesque': Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked b ..

'Grotesque': Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked by fans

36 seconds ago
 For first time PTV to broadcast live Friday Sermo ..

For first time PTV to broadcast live Friday Sermon from President House: Fawad ..

37 seconds ago
 Aussie state records deadliest day of COVID-19 cas ..

Aussie state records deadliest day of COVID-19 cases

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.