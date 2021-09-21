UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 2,543 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 280,000

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 01:54 PM

Mongolia adds 2,543 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 280,000

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases rose to 280,540 on Tuesday, with 2,543 new local infections registered during the past 24 hours, the health ministry said

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:Mongolia's COVID-19 cases rose to 280,540 on Tuesday, with 2,543 new local infections registered during the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

A total of 13 more patients over 40 died in the past day, pushing the death toll to 1,132, according to the ministry.

More than half of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the capital Ulan Bator, which has been the hardest hit by COVID-19, the ministry said.

More than 2,000 cases and over 10 deaths have been registered per day across the country with a population of around 3.4 million, as the resurgence of COVID-19 has continued with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading fast.

In addition, 21,397 patients are being hospitalized, and 56,800 are being treated under home-based care.

A total of 65.3 percent of the population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Related Topics

Died National University Million

Recent Stories

India to resume vaccine exports from October

India to resume vaccine exports from October

1 minute ago
 Russia Records 19,179 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 19,179 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago
 Georgia reports 662 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 662 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 cases rise to 448,158 in Myanmar

COVID-19 cases rise to 448,158 in Myanmar

2 minutes ago
 Melbourne police fire to disperse violent anti-vac ..

Melbourne police fire to disperse violent anti-vaccine protest

2 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 917 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 917 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.