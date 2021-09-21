Mongolia adds 2,543 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 280,000

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases rose to 280,540 on Tuesday, with 2,543 new local infections registered during the past 24 hours, the health ministry said

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:Mongolia's COVID-19 cases rose to 280,540 on Tuesday, with 2,543 new local infections registered during the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

A total of 13 more patients over 40 died in the past day, pushing the death toll to 1,132, according to the ministry.

More than half of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the capital Ulan Bator, which has been the hardest hit by COVID-19, the ministry said.

More than 2,000 cases and over 10 deaths have been registered per day across the country with a population of around 3.4 million, as the resurgence of COVID-19 has continued with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading fast.

In addition, 21,397 patients are being hospitalized, and 56,800 are being treated under home-based care.

A total of 65.3 percent of the population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.