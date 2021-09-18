Mongolia adds 2,893 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 270,000

Mongolia's COVID-19 infections grew by 2,893 to reach 272,369 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Saturday

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 infections grew by 2,893 to reach 272,369 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Saturday.

The disease has so far claimed 1,096 lives in the country after 13 more patients over 20 years old died in the past day.

More than 76,000 COVID-19 patients are being treated across the country, with 355 in serious conditions.

So far, 65.2 percent of the country's population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The health ministry has urged the public to wear facial masks and maintain social distancing in public places as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus is spreading rapidly across the country.