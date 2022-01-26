Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia recorded 3,080 new local infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the national tally to 434,735, the country's health ministry said Wednesday

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Mongolia recorded 3,080 new local infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the national tally to 434,735, the country's health ministry said Wednesday.

Among the latest confirmed cases, 1,815 were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country's population of 3.4 million.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients died in the past day, bringing the pandemic death toll to 2,027, the ministry said.

Currently, there are a total of 69,375 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

Omicron cases currently account for over 90 percent of the daily total in the country, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases.

So far, 66.7 percent of the country's total population have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 1,000,344 people have received a third dose.

More than 73,400 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.