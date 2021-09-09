UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 3,680 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:44 PM

Mongolia adds 3,680 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Mongolia registered 3,680 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking the ninth consecutive day that saw more than 3,000 daily cases, bringing the national tally to 247,399, the country's Health Ministry said Thursday

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:Mongolia registered 3,680 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking the ninth consecutive day that saw more than 3,000 daily cases, bringing the national tally to 247,399, the country's Health Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said that 10,317 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were local infections.

Meanwhile, 10 more patients died from the disease in the past day, pushing the death toll to 992.

The rate of infant deaths and premature births is expected to increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's health authorities said, urging pregnant women to be vaccinated to prevent potential risks.

More than 3,300 pregnant women have so far been infected with the virus in the country, and over 73 percent of them were unvaccinated, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Died Mongolia Women From

Recent Stories

Taliban allow 200 American, other official to leav ..

Taliban allow 200 American, other official to leave Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Status quo forces always oppose reform process: Ba ..

Status quo forces always oppose reform process: Bangash

1 minute ago
 Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases top 16,000

Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases top 16,000

1 minute ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Thursday

1 minute ago
 New Zealand reports 13 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 13 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

1 minute ago
 Vaccination coupled with simple preventive measure ..

Vaccination coupled with simple preventive measures may help counter lethal Delt ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.