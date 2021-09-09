Mongolia adds 3,680 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:Mongolia registered 3,680 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking the ninth consecutive day that saw more than 3,000 daily cases, bringing the national tally to 247,399, the country's Health Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said that 10,317 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were local infections.

Meanwhile, 10 more patients died from the disease in the past day, pushing the death toll to 992.

The rate of infant deaths and premature births is expected to increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's health authorities said, urging pregnant women to be vaccinated to prevent potential risks.

More than 3,300 pregnant women have so far been infected with the virus in the country, and over 73 percent of them were unvaccinated, according to the ministry.